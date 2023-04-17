Penobscot Wealth Management Acquires 1,951 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management owned 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,187. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.22.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.