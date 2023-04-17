Penobscot Wealth Management Has $615,000 Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Penobscot Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $104.44. 136,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.82 and a 200 day moving average of $96.32.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.