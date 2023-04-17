Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.36.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $99.48 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.08.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.