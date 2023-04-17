Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $204.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLOB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $227.60.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.10. 256,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.42. Globant has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $241.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.46.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 1,729.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Globant by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

