Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance
Shares of PLYM opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $844.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $26.16.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,337.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.