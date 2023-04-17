Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PLYM opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $844.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -132.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,337.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

