POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.90

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 4467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

