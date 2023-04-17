PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Purchased by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of PolyMet Mining worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.04. 29,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,456. PolyMet Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $207.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94.

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

