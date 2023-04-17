Post (NYSE:POST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Post from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.14.

Post stock opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day moving average of $89.96. Post has a one year low of $72.28 and a one year high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Post will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 48.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 1,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

