Post (NYSE:POST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Post from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.14.
Post Trading Down 1.4 %
Post stock opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day moving average of $89.96. Post has a one year low of $72.28 and a one year high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Post
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 48.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 1,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
