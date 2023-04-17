Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.11, with a volume of 10128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.23.

Several research firms recently commented on PFBC. StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.06. The company has a market capitalization of $723.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.13 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 55.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 5,533.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

