Premia (PREMIA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.00 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Premia token can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002827 BTC on major exchanges. Premia has a market cap of $9.00 million and $186,578.51 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Premia has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Premia Token Profile

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

