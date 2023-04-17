Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSEARCA:PRME traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,752. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. Prime Medicine has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

