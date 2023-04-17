Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.
Prime Medicine Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:PRME traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,752. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. Prime Medicine has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $21.73.
Institutional Trading of Prime Medicine
About Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prime Medicine (PRME)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.