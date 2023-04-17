Private Ocean LLC Acquires 48,984 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 1,274.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,984 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.86. 71,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,125. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.45 and a one year high of $105.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.01.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

