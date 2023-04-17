Private Ocean LLC Acquires 79,893 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 128.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.5% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.24.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

