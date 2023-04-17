Private Ocean LLC Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,270,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $1,109,194,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.00. 19,746,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,423,516. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.21.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

