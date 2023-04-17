Private Ocean LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares during the last quarter.



NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $73.65. The company had a trading volume of 515,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01.



The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

