Private Ocean LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 726.6% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 221,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 194,604 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 60,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 39,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $33.95.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

