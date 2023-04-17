Private Ocean LLC Sells 115 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $318.78. 9,024,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,533,992. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $347.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.05 and its 200-day moving average is $287.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

