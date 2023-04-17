Private Ocean LLC Sells 166 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.93. 574,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,873. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.14 and its 200-day moving average is $203.56. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.