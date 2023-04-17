Private Ocean LLC Sells 391 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Ocean LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,240 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.13. 8,112,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,275,418. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.30. The company has a market cap of $664.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $280.00.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.24.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.