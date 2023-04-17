Progressive’s (PGR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $143.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s current price.

PGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.20.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.12. 1,440,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,234. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $106.35 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Progressive will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $802,968,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1,235.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Progressive by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,689,000 after acquiring an additional 914,723 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

