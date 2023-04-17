ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.71

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.71 and last traded at $91.68, with a volume of 407437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.09.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.93. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108,697 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,188,000 after buying an additional 685,011 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

