PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 95 ($1.18) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s previous close.

PRS REIT Stock Performance

Shares of LON PRSR traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 85.90 ($1.06). 312,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,017. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 86.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £471.81 million, a P/E ratio of 504.12, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.20. PRS REIT has a one year low of GBX 75.30 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 112.60 ($1.39).

Get PRS REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jim Prower bought 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £36,480 ($45,176.47). 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRS REIT Company Profile

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PRS REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRS REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.