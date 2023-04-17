Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $14.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $31,931.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,365 shares of company stock worth $59,176. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Pulmonx by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pulmonx by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,477,000 after buying an additional 41,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Pulmonx by 36.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $10.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $411.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 9.14. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 109.80%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also

