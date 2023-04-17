Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $14.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $31,931.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,365 shares of company stock worth $59,176. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $10.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $411.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 9.14. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 109.80%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
