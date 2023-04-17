Quantfury Token (QTF) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $94.82 million and approximately $11,190.67 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for $9.48 or 0.00032166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.55375899 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,427.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

