Rakon (RKN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $51,462.35

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, Rakon has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Rakon has a total market cap of $58.10 million and $51,462.35 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rakon token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

