RAMP (RAMP) 1-Day Volume Tops $16,017.26

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 16th. One RAMP token can now be purchased for $0.0802 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $10.55 million and $16,017.26 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RAMP

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

RAMP Token Trading

