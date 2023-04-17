Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.22.

Range Resources stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.44.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Range Resources had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 57.62%. The company had revenue of $997.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after acquiring an additional 111,026 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in Range Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,646,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd raised its stake in Range Resources by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,564,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,198,000 after buying an additional 306,036 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,514,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,823,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,584,000 after acquiring an additional 133,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

