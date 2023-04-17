Raymond James Boosts BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to $48.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded BP from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BP from GBX 636 ($7.88) to GBX 660 ($8.17) in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $370.50.

NYSE BP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.45. 5,262,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,631,771. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56. BP has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.06). BP had a positive return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $70.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.51 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.3966 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -249.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in BP by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

