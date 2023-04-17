Raymond James Trims Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Target Price to $225.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.08.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.56. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.