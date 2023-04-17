Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Coca-Cola HBC (CCH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON: CCH) recently:

4/4/2023 – Coca-Cola HBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($33.44) price target on the stock.

4/4/2023 – Coca-Cola HBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,270 ($28.11) price target on the stock.

4/4/2023 – Coca-Cola HBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($27.24) price target on the stock.

4/4/2023 – Coca-Cola HBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,580 ($31.95) to GBX 2,545 ($31.52). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2023 – Coca-Cola HBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($34.67) price target on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Coca-Cola HBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,700 ($33.44) to GBX 2,500 ($30.96). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up GBX 28.98 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,345.98 ($29.05). 527,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,701. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a twelve month low of GBX 1,496 ($18.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,355 ($29.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,369.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,149.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,024.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,230 ($27.62), for a total transaction of £780,500 ($966,563.47). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 626 shares of company stock worth $1,277,096 and have sold 100,675 shares worth $219,858,366. Insiders own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

