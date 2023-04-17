REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Receives $3.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered REE Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Price Performance

REE Automotive Company Profile

Shares of REE Automotive stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. REE Automotive has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

(Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

Featured Stories

