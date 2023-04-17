Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 102.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of RENT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.97. 479,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,840. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. Rent the Runway has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $193.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 23,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $65,659.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 535,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,409.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Rent the Runway news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 23,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $65,659.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,409.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $34,893.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,823 shares of company stock worth $525,082 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 541.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

