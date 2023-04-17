Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $102.82 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00031104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018847 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,437.35 or 1.00042172 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

