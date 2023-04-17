Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 230,278 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 196.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,278 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $68.40. 7,248,960 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.48.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.