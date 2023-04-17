Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 13,769 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.21. The company had a trading volume of 546,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,783. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.21. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $269.48.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

