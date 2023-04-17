Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 3,499 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,391 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.75. 2,238,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,428,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.