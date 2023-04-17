Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $12.24 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $8.10 on Monday, hitting $503.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $469.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.06.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.89.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

