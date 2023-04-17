Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $9.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

IVE stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.82. The stock had a trading volume of 162,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,228. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

