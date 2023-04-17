Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.70. 568,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,292. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

