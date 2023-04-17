Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 166,394 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,394 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $17,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.35. 1,904,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

