Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 191,912 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,912 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.33% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $45,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $72.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.43.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

