Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Short Interest Update

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of RGTIW stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,316. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $2.20.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.