Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Increased to $5.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Riskified from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Riskified from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Riskified Price Performance

NYSE RSKD traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $5.34. 77,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,614. The firm has a market cap of $875.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.27. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Riskified Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

