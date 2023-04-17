River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,297,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,397 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $52,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 75.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713,247 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,987,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,088,000 after purchasing an additional 527,550 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 932.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 291,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DNB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of DNB opened at $11.40 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

