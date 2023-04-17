River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 246,163 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,931,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,163 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Alight worth $74,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alight by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Alight by 109.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Insider Activity at Alight

Alight Stock Performance

In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ALIT opened at $9.10 on Monday. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Alight Profile

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.