River Road Asset Management LLC Has $120.42 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,431 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts accounts for about 1.6% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Advance Auto Parts worth $120,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 467,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,608 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 150,058 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $124.51 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.05 and a 52 week high of $231.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.55 and its 200-day moving average is $148.97.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

