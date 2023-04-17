River Road Asset Management LLC Has $40.06 Million Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 1,054.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,593 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.90% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $40,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 31.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 14,628 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $197.80 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $200.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.07 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total value of $64,954.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

