River Road Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of NVR worth $33,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 120.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 9.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,956.00.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $5,681.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5,314.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,818.19. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,708.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $89.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 394.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total transaction of $3,545,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.