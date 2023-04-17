River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 117,035 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,035 shares during the period. Asbury Automotive Group makes up approximately 1.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $97,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 232,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,670,000 after buying an additional 56,047 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,558.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total transaction of $666,276.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,558.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,928 shares of company stock worth $7,441,409. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $208.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.78. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.88 and a 1 year high of $253.67.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

