River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 53,447 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,447 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $47,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.68.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $150.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $120.90 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

